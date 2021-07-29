After three car accidents, a woman in her 80s was transported to the hospital.

After a three-car crash in Wirral this morning, an 80-year-old woman was transported to hospital.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the crash on Telegraph Road in Thurstaston at around 11.25 a.m., after reports of a three-vehicle collision.

Between Thurstaston and Heswall, Telegraph Road was closed as emergency crews dealt with the situation.

READ MORE: Boys astound mum after her 5-year-old kid approaches them at the park

People complained on social media of a “serious three-car smash” in the vicinity, as well as “plenty of police cars and fire engines.”

An 80-year-old woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries after Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, and North West Ambulance Service all responded to the scene.

Merseyside Police said they received reports of a crash at 11:25 a.m. and that officers were dealing with a “ongoing incident.”

“Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service was called to Telegraph Road, Heswall, on Thursday 29th July following reports of a road traffic collision,” a spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said.

“Crews were dispatched at 11:28 a.m. and arrived at 11:33 a.m. Two fire engines were dispatched.

“When crews arrived, they discovered three vehicles had collided.

“When firefighters arrived, all of the vehicles were on all four wheels, and all of the occupants were out.

“Paramedics assessed one person on the site.

“There was no need for further action, and firefighters left the scene at 12:02 a.m.”

A woman was brought to hospital for treatment, according to the North West Ambulance Service.

“One female patient in her 80s was brought to the hospital with minor injuries,” a spokeswoman added.

Telegraph Road has now been cleared, and traffic congestion is said to have subsided.