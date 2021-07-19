After three boosts and the arrival of Gini Wijnaldum as a ‘replacement’, how could Liverpool line up?

As the Premier League’s curtain-raiser weekend approaches, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team has completed the first week of pre-season preparations at their camp in Austria.

The Reds face Daniel Farke’s freshly promoted side at Carrow Road on the opening weekend of the season, but with recent injury boosts for Liverpool’s long-term trio and constant reports of prospective incomings, how will Klopp line up on the opening day?

Despite his lack of preparation, Alisson will be expected to start in goal on the first day, although Liverpool may field a new face in the form of Ibrahima Konate.

Trent Alexander-Arnold appears to be on the mend from the thigh injury that kept him out of the European Championships this summer, as he joined his colleagues in full training for the first time this summer on Thursday. If all goes according to plan in the next weeks, he might start against Norwich.

Liverpool’s central defensive pairing will undoubtedly have more experience than the one with which they closed the previous season, as Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips led the Reds to victory on the last day of the 20/21 campaign.

Klopp may start Liverpool’s title challenge by starting new recruit Konate alongside Joel Matip, as the Liverpool manager suggested this week that the Cameroonian is the best advanced of his injury-plagued defenders in terms of recuperation.

“Joel looks fantastic, yes; he is probably the closest to regular training, and then we will see when we get him started for playing,” Klopp said earlier this week to Liverpool’s official website.

After making 50 appearances for the Reds last season and captaining Scotland in the Euros, Andy Robertson appears to have been given extra time off this summer.

On Monday, July 26, the Scot might join his teammates in Austria, giving him three weeks to prepare for Liverpool’s season opener. Which should be more than enough time to get him ready for his season-opening lung-busting runs.

Given the loss of Gini, Liverpool's practically ever-present motor, things could look a little different in midfield.