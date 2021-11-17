After threats from transgender misinformation, a Texas library has canceled a children’s event.

Due to safety concerns, the Denton Public Library in Texas has canceled a planned Rainbow StoryTime event on November 20.

The library issued a statement justifying the decision, blaming the move on erroneous information regarding the event.

Workers have been subjected to a slew of “disrespectful and aggressive comments based on incorrect information,” according to the report.

Denton Public Library emphasized the necessity of providing a safe setting for its activities while also clarifying the purpose of the event.

The Rainbow StoryTime event, according to the library, was not intended to teach children about “gender identity or anything related to sex or sexual orientation.”

It went on to say that the library was not being used to “indoctrinate children into a transgender way of life,” as had been wrongly stated.

The statement went on to say: “Books about family, friendship, and being yourself will be featured at the StoryTime event.

“Its goal is to provide a welcoming environment where families may come together to hear stories about self-acceptance, learning, and friendship.”

The following was added by the library: “This StoryTime is held three times a year, on days dedicated to ‘different’ or marginalized groups, such as Transgender Day of Remembrance in November.

“As a result of this, an inaccurate program title was mistakenly utilized in a recent program printing, which has already been fixed.”

The three publications that were scheduled to be read to any youngsters attending Denton Public Library were highlighted.

These were Michael Hall’s Red: A Crayon’s Story, Yasmeen Ismail’s I’m a Girl, and Elana K. Arnold’s What Riley Wore.

None of these titles address transgender issues directly, or even use the term “transgender.” They’re primarily concerned with self-expression and acceptance.

Anyone concerned about the books should either buy them or read their descriptions and reviews, according to the library.

Other concerns were addressed by the library, which stated that there will be no external speakers, volunteers, or paid artists during the event.

A librarian and a library assistant would present the Rainbow StoryTime, according to them.

The library stated that the City of Denton “would seek to reschedule the program at a later date” so that families who would benefit from the message of inclusion, camaraderie, and self-expression could attend.

The library concluded by stating that if someone is still concerned, they should contact them. This is a condensed version of the information.