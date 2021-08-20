After threatening to “take over” the Michigan Capitol, a man is facing terrorism charges.

In December 2020, a Charlotte, Michigan man was charged with making false bomb threats and threatening the life of Democratic state Representative Cynthia Johnson of Detroit.

Michael Varrone, 49, was charged on Friday with two charges of making a false report of a terrorist threat and one count of making a fake report of a bomb threat. Varrone is now out on bail, but after a preliminary examination in district court on Thursday, he was ordered to stand trial.

Varrone allegedly threatened Johnson and her family by calling the Michigan House of Representatives six times on December 12, 2020. Varrone’s message was in response to Johnson’s comments days before, in which she told “Trumpers” to “stand down” after receiving death threats from Trump supporters.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, Varrone said on the voicemail, “If there is one more threat by a Democratic person in Michigan who is supposed to represent me, I will personally come down there and take over that [expletive]building at the Capitol.” “If another senator or someone like Cynthia Johnson threatens me, I’ll personally protect that [expletive]and their entire [expletive]family.”

Varrone allegedly called the Michigan state Capitol on January 7 and asked that everyone leave because the building was about to explode. The building was temporarily closed until local officials determined that the bomb threat was unfounded. Varrone’s activities come a day after Trump supporters staged a sit-in at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.

“We are all delighted the information from that call was sent along to the Michigan State Police, and we are all glad they used it to help hunt down the culprit following the bomb threat,” Gideon D’Assandro, a spokesperson for House Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth, said.

After bringing charges against Varrone in January, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said, “Threats to our democracy must not be accepted, and my office will fight relentlessly to ensure that those who work and visit our Capitol may do so safely.”

"I am pleased that no significant injury or harm was caused by this incident," Nessel concluded. "However, I hope that this episode, as well as the heinous tragedy that occurred at our nation's Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, serve as reminders of