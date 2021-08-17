After threatening to shoot the judge on a livestream, a Georgia man was arrested.

During a video live-streamed on social media, a Georgia man was arrested for threatening the life of a judge. Micquel Deandre Gay, 36, was arrested on Monday after threatening to shoot a Gwinnett County Superior Judge who had previously denied his request to have his probation terminated, according to WSB-TV.

Gay flashed a pistol in the 24-minute video to satisfy the court that his threat was “genuine and valid,” he added. He also threatened to use violence against other courthouse staff and any law enforcement authorities who tried to intervene, as well as shutting down the county office.

From the help of the Gwinnett County Police Department Aviation Unit, authorities with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive and T.R.A.C.E Units tracked Gay down in Rockdale County. At the Rockdale County Jail, he was arrested on counts of possessing guns by a convicted felon and engaging in criminal gang activity.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Gay had a long history of offenses in Gwinnett County, extending back to 2010. He was most recently arrested in October 2020 for breaking his probation terms.

In a statement, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Deputy Ashley Castiblanco said, “He publicly threatened to shoot said Judge and shut down the county courthouses.” “His threats included all active criminal justice system employees, and he informed them that his threats were ‘real and valid.’ Gay threatens to kill law officers and public authorities many times in the 24-minute live video before demonstrating his firearm. The Investigative Services Unit of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation and obtained arrest warrants for Gay.”

Gwinnett County is around 10 miles northeast of Atlanta and is considered part of Atlanta’s metropolitan area. Lawrenceville, the county seat, with a population of over 30,000 people.

