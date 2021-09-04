After threatening the principal, the father of a student who missed a field trip due to COVID was arrested.

According to the Associated Press, the parent of an elementary school student in Arizona was detained on Friday after allegedly threatening the school’s administration for telling his child to miss a field trip and quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure. The 40-year-old guy was one of several people arrested during a fight at Mesquite Elementary School on Thursday, though police haven’t disclosed how many others were arrested.

According to Officer Roman Acosta, a spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the school on Thursday after receiving “a complaint of a fight brewing.” According to Vail Unified School District Superintendent John Carruth, at least one individual was carrying cable ties as the group threatened to make a citizen’s arrest of the principal.

A trespassing ticket was issued to the guy who school officials identified as the father of the student who was quarantined.

“Through training and her own personality, the principal did an outstanding job of ensuring that tensions did not escalate,” Carruth told the Associated Press.

The arrest is the latest in a series of confrontations and other encounters over virus-related laws that have happened in schools around the country.

Another student who went to the school and recorded the contact with the principal and shared it on social media did not reply to demands for comment right away.

Three men, according to school district officials, went to the school office to protest the school’s implementation of Pima County health officials’ directions to assist prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Carruth, the principal spoke with the people in her office for about 20 minutes before requesting them to leave, which they refused.

The principal then walked out of the office and dialed 911. According to Carruth, the people left before the authorities arrived.

Carruth said the decision to call the cops was reasonable in the circumstances, which included isolated flare-ups of pandemic-related tensions.

Despite their frustrations with the pandemic’s ongoing effects, most people, he added, remain supportive of one another and the school system.

"The techniques are becoming more aggressive, but I don't believe there is a greater cause to be concerned," he said. "In comes the answer, the lesson, and the silver lining.