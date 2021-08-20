After thousands of people signed a petition to have it removed, the controversial ‘White Pride Radio’ sign will remain up.

Despite thousands signing a petition last year to have it removed, a sign promoting “White Pride Radio” and “Alt-Right TV” will remain near the border of Harrison, Arkansas.

The sign promotes WhitePrideRadio.com and AltRightTV.com, which is one of the first things drivers notice when they enter Harrison from northbound U.S. 65. It’s been up for seven years, but in 2020, it drew a lot of attention, with more than 8,400 individuals joining a Change.org petition to get it taken down.

More than 212,000 individuals have signed the petition since it gained national prominence more than a year ago. However, because the billboard is on private property and the Constitution’s First Amendment protections, the sign will remain where it has been for years.

Megan Mondy, a Harrison resident, told local NBC/ABC News affiliate KAIT 8, “I feel like it brings more of a bad affect to Harrison because people here are not like that, it’s a lot more of a positive community.” “I understand why it stays up, but it doesn’t seem right to me.”

In 2003, the Harrison Community Task Force on Race Relations was founded, and it has fought for the removal of similar insulting signs around the neighborhood. Many of these efforts were successful, however lawyer Jason Robb erected the “White Pride” billboard on private property. According to KAIT 8, the attorney’s brother, Thomas Robb, is the director of the white nationalist Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

According to the Change.org petition against the billboard, “initial impressions are powerful, and this is the first image to our guests, often confirming their preconception of Harrison as a prejudiced community.” “By signing your name, you agree to help us promote inclusion.”

Other copies of the same ad have been taken down.

“In the past, there have been other billboards. Only year, Elizabeth Darden, a task force member, told Arkansas’ KARK-TV, “This is the last one standing, and it’s horrible.” She described it as “off-putting” and “not a true picture of the majority here.”

Last year, Kelsey Bardwell, the task force’s attorney, told the TV station that the sign did not express the “message our community wishes to portray.”

“It tarnishes our town’s reputation and makes it difficult for businesses to invest. This is a condensed version of the information.