After this year’s festival was canceled, Africa Oyé has confirmed a new event at Baltic Triangle.

Africa Oyé has planned two family-friendly events for August at the Baltic Triangle.

The daytime events follow the postponement of the annual Africa Oyé festival this year owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Africa Oyé: Chamajama will feature a variety of family-friendly activities, such as live performances and workshops.

Anwar Ali and Dave Owen will perform live music, and performing arts theatre troupe Staged Kaos will present a presentation.

A Movema dance session and a Capoeira For All capoeira workshop are also on the schedule, as well as storytelling, arts and crafts, and face painting.

Girls Don’t Sync will provide DJ sets throughout the day, and Eat Up Gud will provide food.

On the day, two parties will be held, one from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the other from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

”One of the biggest triumphs of the previous ten years at Oyé has been the expansion of the Oyé Village, where we provide two days of free workshops and a variety of family entertainment at the festival,” said Paul Duhaney, artistic director of Africa Oyé.

“We wanted to recreate that vibe in a city center location where we knew we could function securely, and ChamaJama was established as a result.

“We’ve teamed up with artists like Staged Kaos and Movema, who have been regular performers and practitioners at the festival in recent years, and I’m really excited about the entertainment we’ve put together for our younger audience and family members who haven’t been able to join us in Sefton Park this year.”

On Sunday, August 15, Africa Oyé: Chamajama will be held at District & Yard on New Bird Street in the Baltic Triangle.

Visitors can get free tickets online to secure access and skip the wait if they come inside the first 30 minutes.

While admission to both gatherings is free, donations are greatly appreciated.

Click here to claim tickets or get more information.