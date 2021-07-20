After this heatwave, the Met Office expects the start of the next one.

Liverpool is currently in the midst of a heatwave, with unrelenting sunshine and sweltering temperatures.

As the weather continues, Merseyside could see temperatures as high as 30 degrees in the coming days.

Over the following few days, there won’t be a cloud in the sky, with intense sunshine dominating until Friday.

As temperatures climbed, the Met Office issued its first-ever Amber Extreme Heat Warning on Monday.

The Extreme Heat Warning includes a major part of Wales, all of southwest England, and parts of southern and central England, and was issued in collaboration with partners including public health partners across the UK. The amber alert will be in effect until Thursday evening.

However, the weather is expected to deteriorate starting Saturday, with rain and colder temperatures expected.

While some people may welcome the cooler weather because it will help them sleep better at night, others will be wondering when the next hot wave will strike.

The next heatwave is expected to reach the UK in the first week of August, according to the Met Office’s forecast.

“By early August, warmer and drier-than-average conditions are likely to return for much of the UK, though there is an enhanced risk of thunderstorms, especially in the southeast,” according to the forecast for August 3 to August 17.

“By mid-August, confidence has plummeted, but this is most likely due to changing conditions.

“Above-average temperatures are expected for much of the season, with the south possibly reaching quite warm or hot at times.”