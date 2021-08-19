After their stairlift was condemned, a couple was left sleeping on chairs in their living room.

After their stairlift broke, a Wirral couple was left sleeping on chairs in their living room, and they worry they will be forced to leave their 42-year-old home.

For the past four decades, Jean and George Price have resided in their Eastham property, which is owned by Magenta Housing Association.

After their stairlift broke down on Sunday, their daughter Lisa claims they were forced to sleep downstairs after being “shuttled about” to three different hotels.

Lisa claims that Magenta’s care of her mother Jean, 63, who has mobility issues and uses a stairlift, and her father George, 68, who has dementia, is recovering from a heart attack, and will begin cancer treatment next week, has left them “disoriented.”

“I’m at a lost with it all and I don’t know what to do to help them,” Lisa told The Washington Newsday.

“They’re stranded at home, they haven’t had a shower or a toilet, they’ve only used a commode, and they’ve spent the night on a chair.

“This isn’t helping my father; he’s undergoing cancer treatment next week, and my mother is struggling with her mental health. I’m very concerned about them.”

Lisa claims that the family’s issues began about two weeks ago, when the stairlift began accelerating suddenly, ejecting her mother from her chair.

She claims that her landlord, Magenta, had listed a repair as non-urgent at the time, and that while the couple waited for an engineer to come out to look at it, the lift stopped working totally on Sunday, August 15.

“It must have been around seven a.m., and we were supposed to drive to Llandudno, but we had to cancel the excursion and wait for the engineer to come out,” Lisa explained.

“He came in the afternoon and looked at it, but he couldn’t fix it, so Magenta arranged for my mother and father to stay in a hotel in Chester.”

Magenta informed the couple on Monday that they would have to relocate, according to Lisa.