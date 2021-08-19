After their puppy died at the age of 18 months, the owners make a new vow.

In remembrance of their dog, who died at the age of 18 months, a Merseyside couple has made a new commitment in the hopes of raising awareness of canine cancer.

At little over eight weeks old, Hetty was welcomed into Laura and David Rad’s family for the first time in January of last year.

The couple made a ‘promise that day to cherish her, care for her, and always put her first,’ according to the Golden Retriever.

Hetty would approach everybody and everyone she encountered, Laura, 37, who works for the NHS, told TeamDogs, wanting to be cuddled and rubbed.

Hetty would stop at every other window to say hello to all the residents when visiting an elderly family member who was in a rehab care home after a nasty fall.

Laura came up with the concept of training her as a therapy dog because she was the ideal dog with so much love to give and they didn’t want to keep it to themselves.

Hetty, a pedigree dog, was supposed to start training this summer, but she died at the age of 18 months.

It was initially thought she had a stomach bug, but after she became increasingly ill, it was determined that she had pancreatitis.

Thankfully, one of the veterinarians decided to get a second opinion from a specialist because Hetty was on her mind. She was a fit, young canine that had previously been healthy. The veterinarian couldn’t figure out what it was.

Hetty was hoping to be back home in Formby after a few scans and possibly some fluid, but it wasn’t long before the pair realized this wouldn’t be the case.

Later that evening, the family was notified that the situation was far more serious than they had anticipated. Hetty was diagnosed with Lymphoma, a malignancy that is extremely aggressive and incurable.

“The oncologist was going to call us the next morning,” Laura explained. When they did, the news was more worse than we had anticipated. Hetty’s lymphoma had progressed to stage 5, and she wouldn’t be able to make it through the weekend without therapy.

“She gets her first chemo dosage at 3:30 p.m. For the next three weeks, Hetty had appointments twice a week. The.” “The summary comes to an end.”