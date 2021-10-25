After their pastor was arrested for sex crimes, churchgoers were shocked.

Churchgoers in Cresco, Pennsylvania were stunned to learn that their pastor had been arrested for alleged sex offenses against a minor as they left Sunday morning mass.

After a successful online sting operation, Father Gregory Loughney was arrested and charged with four counts of alleged inappropriate contact with a juvenile by the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department on Friday.

Loughney believed he was communicating with a 15-year-old boy he met on Tinder, according to authorities. On a text-free app, he continued to connect with the youngster and “spoke about doing sexual activities on a 15-year-old juvenile guy named ‘Cyrus.'” According to a police press release, Loughney also advised the child to bring his friend so they could all “become sexually intimate together.” Loughney allegedly planned to meet the boy at a local shop on Friday when he was apprehended on the spot.

Loughney told police after his arrest that he cooked dinner and baked cookies for the youngster and his friend. He also admitted to having sexual conversations with the minor.

Loughney was charged with criminal attempt of statutory sexual assault and corrupting of minors on Saturday morning. In addition, he faces allegations of indecent assault on a minor and criminal use of a communication device.

Nearly two-thirds of child victims are between the ages of 12 and 17, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, the nation’s largest anti-sexual assault organization. RAINN also stated that sexual violence perpetrators frequently know their victims, and that 520 of these perpetrators will be released while awaiting prosecution out of every 1,000.

“These things happen at the most inopportune times,” parishioner Estelle Yessoh told WNEP. “It’s heartbreaking to hear, but we’re all human, and as Christians, we constantly say, you know, the devil tempts us.” Loughney has been a part of the church community for years, according to church members, and he was supportive and compassionate of all the families.

“I hope it’s not real,” Marie Herd told WNEP. “Nothing like that should be occurring.” “Father Gregory is a wonderful man. I’m not sure what’s going on. This is a condensed version of the information.