After their parents died of COVID-19 two weeks apart, five California children, including a newborn, were left orphaned.

COVID-19 killed a California couple two weeks apart, orphaning their five children, including a newborn.

According to Penn Live, Daniel Macias, 39, died on Friday, just two weeks after his wife, Davy Macias, 37, died of the infection.

The pair is said to have contracted coronavirus while on a family vacation at the end of July. Their health began to deteriorate a few days later, and they were brought to the intensive care unit (ICU).

Davy died on Aug. 26 while on a ventilator after giving birth to a baby daughter. The couple never got to meet their baby or give her a name.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she says. Following Davy’s death, we were all rooting for Daniel. Terri Serey, Daniel’s sister-in-law, told KTLA, “We wanted him to wake up and name his newborn girl.”

Davy, a labor and delivery nurse, was afraid to get vaccinated because she was expecting a child. Daniel was also unprotected against the illness, according to reports.

The couple’s other four children, ages 7, 5, 3, and 2, are cared for by their grandparents. According to KNBC, they are still asking for “mommy” and “daddy.”

She continued, “I don’t know anyone who loved their children as much as they did, and they made sure they told them every day.” “I want them to know how much they’re loved,” she says. I also want children to understand how much their parents cared for them.”

At William Jehue Middle School, Daniel taught eighth-grade math and served as a math coach. He was said to be one of the reasons for the school’s success.

“His legacy will live on in the students, the hundreds of students that he imparted outstanding teaching to,” Syeda Jafri, a spokesperson for Rialto Unified School District, said in a statement to KNBC. It is something we must consider in light of the fact that life is both short and unexpected. This pandemic is far from over, and this is a virus that has no bounds.”

Meanwhile, the couple’s family have set up a GoFundMe campaign to seek finances for their children’s future.

“My family and I are requesting any financial assistance to assist with feeding, clothing, and any approaching costs for their five children, ages seven, five, three, two, and a newborn. The Macias family will receive 100% of the donations, according to the page.