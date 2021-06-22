After their owner emigrates, two lovely dogs seek a ‘forever home’ together.

All dogs deserve to live in a safe and happy environment with people who love and adore them. Unfortunately, this isn’t always true.

Some dogs end themselves in kennels waiting to be rehomed, whether they are undesired or their previous owners can no longer care for them.

While they receive all of the attention and care they require while waiting for new owners, we are heartbroken to think of any dog being abandoned.

Missy and Jack are a lovely couple who are patiently waiting for their forever home. After their owner emigrated, they were surrendered to Freshfields Animal Rescue.

While they are now being cared for by foster parents, the center is looking for potential owners who are willing to rehome them together.

Do you have room for these furry best buddies in your home?

They are truly inseparable, with the center referring to them as “star visitors” due to their outstanding behavior.

Terrier Jack Russell Jack is 13 years old and, despite his age, is in excellent physical condition. He’s a typical rambunctious terrier who can’t get enough of going on adventures; he’s usually gone exploring.

Missy, an eight-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, is the younger of the two. Although she can be sensitive and shy when meeting new people, the center characterizes her as “lovable and affectionate.” But she doesn’t take long to make new pals, and she’ll frequently sit up to give you her paw.

Missy is often described as a large baby that enjoys being pampered and having her tummy tickled.

They both like going for walks and are searching for an active home where they will be the only pets.

The pair cannot also not be homed with anyone under 16, but their new owners don’t have to worry about being around constantly – they have each other for company and don’t mind being left for a couple of hours.

Freshfields Animal Rescue would love to hear from you if you think you might be the appropriate fit for Missy and Jack.

Send an email to [email protected] or contact 0151 931 1604 to register your interest in the pair.