After their mother’s untimely death, the brothers are facing eviction from the family home.

Following their mother’s untimely death, two boys fear being evicted from their council home at Christmas.

Sean and Andrew Brogan stated they received a ‘notice to quit’ requesting that they vacate their family home in Up Holland, near Skelmersdale, because their mother Jacqueline was the sole named renter.

Sean spent 45 minutes working alongside a community first responder to try to save Jacqueline’s life after she suffered a severe heart attack at the Alma Road residence on November 14, according to Lancs Live.

Only 18 months after her husband Anthony died of Covid-19, Jacqueline was regrettably proclaimed dead in hospital.

Sean, who works in IT for a law business, moved in to assist look after Jacqueline and Andrew, 31, who has Asperger’s Syndrome.

During that period, however, Sean stated that they did not get around to changing the tenancy details, which meant that just Jacqueline was listed on the agreement with the council.

The brothers claim that after calling the local authority a week following her death, they were promptly served with a ‘notice to vacate,’ which required them to leave by December 26.

Although a ‘notice to quit’ does not require the family to leave on that date, it does essentially end their tenancy and allows the council to start the official eviction procedure through the courts.

Andrew’s handicap causes him to struggle in circumstances and settings he is unfamiliar with, and the family has remained in their home since 1958.

Sean, Kirsty Kerrigan, and Ann-Marie Jones, his brother and sisters, stated an alternative two-bed flat has been given, but they are concerned that his mental and physical health may suffer if he is forced to relocate.

It will also mean there will be no extra bedroom for Andrew’s carer, who stays with the family three nights a week to assist with the care work done by Andrew’s siblings. One of the few tasks Andrew can do independently is walk the dog, but they are concerned that pets will not be allowed in a flat, and he would not feel comfortable. “The summary has come to an end.”