After their mother was killed by a poacher, orphaned cubs may be euthanized.

A poacher fatally shot and “put to waste” a mother grizzly in Idaho last week, according to wildlife officials. Unfortunately, the three cubs she left behind will very certainly be put down.

Idaho Fish and Game officers are presently looking for more information on the unlawful poaching event.

Idaho Fish and Game revealed on Friday that a mother black bear was fatally shot on September 8 on Priest Lake in North Idaho, according to a public statement. Residents in the vicinity heard “rifle shots near the dumpsters at Hills Resort” between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. that evening, according to the release.

On September 9, officials arrived at the location and discovered the sow “had been shot numerous times and her body had been left to waste.” Her cubs, on the other hand, were nowhere to be located.

“If they are found, they will very certainly have to be put down because they will not be able to survive the winter months on their own,” according to the statement.

Black bear pups stay with their moms for 17 months before becoming independent, according to the Wildlife Center of Virginia’s website. According to some research, most cubs are self-sufficient by the age of five and a half months.

According to Jon Beecham of the International Fund for Animal Welfare, “leaving a cub in the wild is a reasonable option for many cubs provided they are old enough to survive alone and have appropriate fat reserves.”

“Cubs as young as five to seven months old have survived in the United States…

According to research on released bears, survival rates are higher for older, larger cubs.”

The age of the cubs was not specified by Idaho Fish and Game.

Despite the fact that the bear had become a nuisance in the area—Fish and Game said it had killed one dog and critically injured another while protecting its cubs—officials were already working on trapping the bears. It was illegal for the poacher to kill the bear.

“While local residents’ annoyance with bears was perfectly understandable, the circumstances surrounding the poaching incident were unsafe for other citizens, and the use of artificial light and the wasting of game are both serious wildlife crimes,” officials said in a statement.

