After their mother allegedly stabbed her ex-husband and fled, two Florida sisters went missing.

After two minor girls and their mother went missing in Florida, authorities issued a missing child alert. According to police, the mother gravely stabbed her ex-husband and is believed to have abducted the girls.

Natasha Hurtado, 10, and Lilianna Hurtado, 13, were reported missing on Nov. 14, prompting the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to issue a missing child notice. They were last seen with their mother, Di’Last Kellie, 32, around the 1140 block of Greenstone Boulevard in Heathrow, Florida. Kellie is believed to be “armed and dangerous” by police. Deputies in Seminole County are looking for Kellie after she was reported missing.