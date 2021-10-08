After their ‘illegal’ and ‘cheeky’ behavior, a man gets into an argument with his neighbors.

A guy claims he has been removing traffic cones placed outside people’s homes in Wallasey, alleging they are “illegal” and the “highest level of cheekiness.”

Some residents in the Wellington Road area of New Brighton, according to Cameron Disley of Wallasey, have been placing the cones outside their homes to prevent other people from parking on the street.

"Is it just me who parks and removes residents' cones in the roads off Wellington Road, to receive attempted intimidating looks??:" he said in a local Facebook group. "Car completely taxed, I'm scared," You don't get rights to park outside when you buy a house…. sorry." People are not authorized to use parking cones or wheelie bins to reserve a parking place outside their house, according to the Highway Code.

Unless your street is restricted by resident parking permits, anyone can park on it as long as they follow the rules and don’t cause any impediments.

“It’s not a one-time thing for a delivery or access for disabled persons,” he said.

According to The Washington Newsday, Cameron has gotten “abuse” from some nearby homeowners after removing the cones to park.

“I had general abuse from two of the houses the cones are outside,” Cameron claimed, adding that he has reported the situation to Wirral Council.

“One simply stood at his gate, giving him a menacing gaze. Strange, but true, behavior.

His remark started a discussion on the New Brighton Gossip and Community page, with other neighbors expressing their displeasure with residents wanting to reserve a parking spot.

“Yep, I agree, I despise individuals that are territorial over spaces,” one person said.

“I live on a street full of folks that use cones and wheelie bins, god forbid someone move them,” another said, adding, “it’s not worth the grief.”

"It's annoying," one person said. People do it on roads close to mine, but they have no legal authority to do so. It's a permit-only situation, so it's usually residents vs. residents." "I'd go out of my way to park there," another added. Giving and receiving works in both directions."