After their horse-drawn buggy is rear-ended by a pickup truck, an Amish couple is killed.

After their horse-drawn carriage was hit by a pick-up truck over the weekend, an Amish couple was killed and their eight children were injured.

According to ABC affiliate station WSET, the family was traveling south on Cumberland Road in Cumberland County, Virginia on Sunday night when they were rear-ended by a Toyota Tundra. The buggy had working headlights and taillights, as well as a “slow-moving vehicle” sign, according to reports.

Barbie Esh, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene, while her husband, John Esh, 39, died at VCU Medical Center on Monday night, according to KIRO 7. According to the outlet, the horse that pulled the buggy was euthanized due to its injuries.

In addition, all eight Esh children were hurt and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The children range in age from nine months to sixteen years.

Vehicle-related injuries and fatalities are unfortunately all too common in the state of Virginia. According to Drive Smart Virginia, data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) shows that 847 people were killed in car accidents across the state in 2020. In addition, every day last year, 144 persons were injured in car accidents across the Commonwealth.

Johnny Stoltzfus, a coworker of John Esh’s, started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the family’s burial and medical expenses. The page has raised over $67,000 as of this writing.

“Any donation would be much appreciated by the Esh family,” Stoltzfus stated. “Please also pray for these eight children, who are preparing to live without their parents.” In a Wednesday update, he also stated that all eight of the children had been released from the hospital.

“I don’t have a complete list of injuries,” he continued, “but I know there are shattered legs, pelvises, and a variety of other things.”

Mickel Bates, 60, was identified as the driver of the Toyota Tundra by PEOPLE Magazine. He first fled the scene, but subsequently returned, according to a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police Department.

Bates is facing charges, and the inquiry is still underway.

