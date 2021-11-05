After their home was destroyed by an explosion, the mother and her two young sons were left homeless.

After a fire ripped through her family home during half-term, a mother of two is alleged to have lost practically everything.

Michelle Holmes, 44, had just put her two boys, eight-year-old Jayden and seven-year-old Joe, to bed when her house was jolted awake on October 25 by an explosion in the kitchen.

Michelle’s sister-in-law, Chloe Taylor, spoke to The Washington Newsday about the destruction wrought by the explosion and following fire at the family home on Poplar Street in Warrington.

Chloe stated, “It was a complete nightmare. Fortunately, it was half-term, and the kids had been playing around downstairs, so they’d gone upstairs to bed.

“The chest freezer in the kitchen exploded when they were all upstairs.”

Michelle, according to Chloe, hurried downstairs to discover the kitchen already on fire. She rushed out of the house with her two children as quickly as she could before calling the fire department.

“She rang us in a complete mess, so we went over there,” Chloe explained.

The fire department arrived and extinguished the flames, but the house had been rendered uninhabitable by the fire.

The intensity of the blast from the freezer destroyed windows, according to Chloe, and the subsequent fire caused significant damage to the rest of the house.

Michelle provided pictures of the aftermath. The kitchen was completely destroyed by fire and smoke, and the rest of the house’s walls were charred and damaged.

Many of the family’s belongings, including their clothes, were also destroyed by the fire.

Chloe stated, “They are unable to return to the house due to the extensive damage. The council has put them up at a hotel, which isn’t ideal. They’re all crammed into one small room, which isn’t great.

“She’s worried and unsure of what to do. We had to scramble about at first to grab them some items.

“Then we had to go shopping for them over the weekend because they didn’t have any shoes, coats, shirts, or anything else for school.

“It’s difficult for them because Michelle is juggling everything while trying to get things together and get them into school.”

