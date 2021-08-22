After their heinous behavior, men who do not deserve to keep a dog.

Men who do not deserve to have a dog after their horrible acts.

In recent months, Merseyside courts have heard a number of cases involving the terrible mistreatment of dogs.

Some have focused on the tragic stories of unregistered breeders trying to cash in on the puppy craze.

Dogs were harmed by their owners – or individuals close to them – in other cases, as well as being kept in awful living conditions.

Following a slew of sad events in recent months, here is a look back at some of the cases that show that the people involved do not deserve to keep a dog.

Chris McCormick smacked his Jack Russell, Charlie, in the head before abandoning him outside his Birkenhead house.

When police were called to the 49-year-home old’s for another reason, they discovered the beaten dog and notified the RSPCA.

Charlie bit McCormick’s hand and pushed him off the sofa, McCormick claimed during his interview with inspectors.

After that, he claimed the dog “seemed well,” but the next day, he discovered him dead, his lips dripping with blood.

Charlie died as a result of a blunt force trauma to the head and a subsequent damage, according to a post-mortem examination.

The animal had suffered a catastrophic brain injury and had a shattered skull.

Charlie would not have died straight away if the first trauma had not occurred, according to Sean Taylor, a veterinary surgeon, and the injuries were consistent with “physical abuse in the household context.”

In his statement, he added, “In my opinion, the evidence in this case suggests that the dog sustained a head injury after which he remained awake and capable of suffering, allowing him to swallow the blood caused by that damage.”

“This was shortly followed by a second damage to the left side of his skull, which knocked him out and caused him to pass away.”

In March, McCormick, of Harrowby Road, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison by the Wirral Magistrates’ Court.

After confessing to causing his cat unnecessary suffering, he was also forbidden from possessing animals for ten years.

Joshua Edge stabbed a dog because it growled at him while arguing with his spouse.

