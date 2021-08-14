After their four-year-old son died, grieving parents were warned, “Don’t think it’s just a tummy sickness.”

According to MEN, the bereaved family of a four-year-old boy who died after a struggle with a rare form of cancer has paid tribute to him.

Reggie Hayes passed away less than a month after ringing the bell at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to signal the end of his treatment. After being ill with tummy problems and a fever at nursery last November, he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma.

Doctors identified a tumor after several weeks of tests and informed Reggie’s parents, Joanne Hedley and Peter Hayes, of the tragic news. His parents were informed his prospects were ‘in his favor’ because his disease was only in stage three at the time.

On June 24, he rang the bell to signal the conclusion of his treatment, which included months of arduous chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Reggie began to feel ill again only a few weeks after his treatment stopped.

After being admitted to the hospital, tests revealed that the cancer had returned.

Joanne and Peter eventually learned that it had spread throughout their son’s organs and that there was nothing they could do. Reggie died ten days after being admitted to the hospital.

“It was heartbreaking,” Joanne remarked. “We had been planning vacations and Reggie’s first day of school in September. He was ecstatic. We assumed he’d be able to start living his life at long last.

“We hoped he’d bounce back until they informed us there was nothing else they could do because he’d done so well,” says the mother.

“Throughout it all, Reggie was incredible. He was unafraid of anything. He handled everything with stride.”

Reggie’s parents have expressed their desire to increase awareness about neuroblastoma and ensure that its signs are not overlooked. Prior to their son’s diagnosis, they, like many others, had little information of the disorder.

Joanne continued, “Neuroblastoma goes undiagnosed for a long time.” “We were utterly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly de We had no idea what was going on. We just assumed he had a stomach ache and would be sent home with some paracetamol.

“We want to generate as much awareness as possible so people don’t assume it’s simply a stomach bug,” said the group.

Joanne paid tribute to her son by saying, “He was such a joyful little child.” He.” “The summary comes to an end.”