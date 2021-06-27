After their first Father’s Day without their popular father, a heartbroken family pays a moving homage.

After their first Father’s Day since his loss, the family of a popular father who died in a tragic crash paid a moving homage to him.

James McEvoy was one of three persons murdered earlier this year when a BMW collided with a roundabout in Knotty Ash.

During an emotional ceremony at his grave last week, his loved ones, including the schoolboy son he “idolized,” released balloons.

They paid homage to the 33-year-old today, urging people to be cautious on the roads after two tragic crashes on Merseyside over the weekend.

At the time of the accident, James, who was from West Derby, was a passenger in the BMW alongside Scott Simpson and Alex Ford.

At 12:15 a.m. on April 26, emergency services were dispatched to East Prescot Road, near the Greyhound Pub.

All three were rushed to the hospital, but physicians were unable to save them, and their deaths sparked outrage throughout the city.

James’ family paid tribute to the Liverpool FC enthusiast by placing new flower tributes at his tomb on Saturday.

One of James’ sisters, Janet McEvoy, said the weeks following his death as a landscaper had been “heartbreaking.”

She stated, ” “It’s been quite difficult. We’re having a hard time as a family right now. Things started to calm down after the funeral, and suddenly it hit me: I’m never going to see him again.

“Jay was always willing to help others; he simply wanted to help everyone.

“We had ups and downs, but he was always there for me. As a family, we were really tight. “It’s like if I’ve lost my right arm.”

Janet said James’ friends were also having difficulty coming to terms with what happened, including regulars at his local, the Deysbrook, where he was known for lifting the spirits of anyone who appeared down.

The 36-year-old added it was heartbreaking knowing James’ eight-year-old son, Rileigh, would grow up without his dad and praised him for the incredible bravery he had shown since the tragedy.

He wore an LFC goalkeeper's shirt with the surname McEvoy to the Father's Day homage.