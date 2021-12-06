After their father’s ‘crusade’ against social services, the children relocated 200 miles to Wirral.

The children, who are two and four years old, were initially allowed to remain with their mother and have limited, supervised contact with their father, but both parents refused to comply with court orders, and the children were placed into care.

After years of struggles with local authorities and the courts, the mother changed her mind in July this year and was given a second chance to regain custody of her children, a judgment that Wirral Borough Council has appealed.

According to a Court of Appeal decision, the father, who was previously a teacher, has a history of hostility and “uses intimidation as a tactic to subvert individuals to his way of thinking.”

He was barred from the classroom indefinitely for hitting a pupil in 2016, a year before the first kid was born, and in June 2018, the family was brought to the notice of social services after a neighbor reported a fight between the parents.

According to the court, social workers came to the house and were met with “hostility and verbal aggression” from the father, who refused to let them in.

Things went downhill from there, with the father being jailed for harassing a neighbor, freed to live away from the family home, and then arrested again for violating his bail conditions.

The case’s presiding judge, Lord Justice Peter Jackson, wrote: “The mother, too, ceased all cooperation, and the family’s whereabouts became unknown.

“This established the tone for the parents’ three years of unrelenting oppositional defiance of the authorities.”

In October 2018, the initial child’s care proceedings were started, and the kid was placed in interim foster care before being restored to the mother in a succession of foster placements.

The second kid was born in July 2019, according to the court, and both children were placed with the mother because she resided with her parents.

According to Justice Jackson, “Until around October 2020, that agreement was in place.

“During this time, the parents continued to launch a ‘crusade’ against the government, according to the Judge, although the children appeared to be properly cared for.

“However,” the summary concludes.”