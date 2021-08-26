After their father mysteriously dies outside the resort, the 3-year-old twins spend hours around his body.

Two children were discovered wailing near their father’s body after he inexplicably collapsed and died in front of the gate of the resort where they were vacationing in India on Tuesday.

In the southern state of Kerala, the 3-year-old twins reportedly spent over three hours next to their father’s lifeless body before someone alerted the authorities.

Jithin, 29, has been identified as the victim. When the event occurred, he was vacationing at Mangrove Resort in Ernakulam district with his two children, Aiden and Amberli. He’d been staying at the resort for the previous six days while his rented home was being renovated.

According to Mathrubhumi, Jithin became unsettled and walked outside the resort before collapsing and dying.

His death may have been caused by a heart attack, according to authorities. This can only be confirmed after the autopsy report is out.

Police were called to the site after a witness noticed two children crying near the man’s body and reported it to the authorities. According to C.T. Radhakrishnan, a passer-by, Jithin was clutching both hands over his chest. When Radhakrishnan discovered the body, the resort’s door was wide open and there was no one around except the two children.

Jithin had a business in Goa, according to On Manorama, and had returned to his hometown in Kerala in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the incident occurred, his wife was in the city of Bengaluru in the state of Karnataka. After their father’s body was discovered and moved to a hospital, it’s unclear who took custody of the children.

Two little children were discovered living with their father’s decaying body for three days in June. According to reports at the time, the man hanged himself inside his house in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The kids, aged four and six, were unaware as to what to do and started living with the corpse. The incident came to light after the kids went to a neighbor’s house asking for food.