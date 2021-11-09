After their dog began injuring farm animals, the family discovered that their dog was actually a fox.

After the pet began attacking farm animals, a family found that their beloved dog was actually a fox.

When Maribel Sotelo and her family in Lima, Peru, bought a lovely dog from a little shop, they were overjoyed to become pet parents. The young one was given the name Run Run, and the family enjoyed watching it grow up. It was adorable and active, just like any other puppy. According to Reuters, it got along with both people and animals.

However, as the pet grew older, it began to act strangely, leading the family to question whether it was truly a dog. The pet began chasing chickens and ducks throughout the area before killing and eating them, leading other residents to become enraged. As it grew older, its bushy tail, sharp ears, and thinner face became more evident.

It was quickly determined that the animal was not a dog, as they had previously assumed. It turned out to be an Andean fox.

According to the publication, Sotelo stated, “We had thought he was a purebred puppy.”

Her teenage son, it appears, was the one who bought the animal from the store for roughly $13 about six months ago.

“A lady told us it had devoured three enormous guinea pigs,” she recounted, adding that she was required to compensate the owners for the animals her pet had killed.

The fox practically ran away from home before the family could determine what to do with it. The ecological police and authorities from Peru’s national forestry and wildlife authority, the Servicio Nacional Forestal y de Fauna Silvestre (SERFOR), are now on the lookout for the fox in order to transport it to a special center or zoo.

According to Walter Silva, a veterinarian and wildlife specialist with SERFOR, this isn’t the first time anything like this has happened.

“Wildlife trafficking has terrible effects,” he told Reuters.

Traffickers are said to be bringing animals from Amazonian locations like Loreto, Ucayali, and Madre de Dios to be illegally exchanged in Lima.

“Hatchlings provide a large number of specimens. They murder the parents for this, and the children are illegally transferred in black marketplaces “Further, he stated. “In this example, a fox purchased as a pet.” Silva disclosed that they have carried out 128 interventions in which wild animals have been confiscated this year alone. He also mentioned that the selling or purchase of wild animals is illegal in Peru. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.