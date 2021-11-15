After their boat capsized, two men were left stranded in crocodile-infested waters for two days without food.

After their boat sank in crocodile-infested waters on Thursday, two Australian guys had to spend two nights in crocodile-infested waters.

When the incident occurred, the two were going along the Daly River in the Northern Territory’s Top End.

According to 7News, the boat they were on collided with a submerged item and drowned in seconds.

They were unable to grab their phones or activate an emergency beacon when the boat entered the sea (EPIRB). They managed to swim against the current while keeping an eye out for lurking crocodiles. The two made it to a nearby island.