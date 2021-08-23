After the Xherdan Shaqiri trade, Lyon sent a message to Liverpool fans.

Xherdan Shaqiri’s departure from Liverpool appears to have done more than simply strengthen Lyon’s squad.

After expressing interest earlier this month, the winger’s transfer to Peter Bosz’s club was finalized on Monday afternoon.

Fans flocked to social media to tell Lyon fans to look after Shaqiri after he established up a strong bond with Reds supporters during his three years at Anfield.

“Getting more love from @LFC fans today than when we beat City…” wrote the French club’s official English Twitter account in response.

Despite only meeting in the 2009 Champions League group stage, the two sets of supporters have developed a mutual affinity in recent years.

With a 3-1 win in the European Cup semi-finals in 2020, Lyon denied Liverpool’s championship rivals Manchester City a berth in the final.

Following the two clubs’ struggle for the Premier League during the 2018/19 season, the rivalry between City and the Reds began the previous year.

Fans hailed Lyon’s achievement because Jurgen Klopp’s club had already won the league when they faced City in August, meaning Pep Guardiola’s team had only won the League Cup that season.

The most strange episode involving Liverpool and OL in 2018 was the planned trade of Nabil Fekir.

Fekir, Lyon’s captain and star attacker, had agreed to join the Reds for £52 million, believing the deal was done and even filming an interview with the club’s media team, only for it to fall through.

Liverpool withdrew out of the agreement because of concerns over the then-25-year-past old’s knee ligament injuries, keeping the French international at the club for another season before joining Real Betis in 2019.

This time, though, Xherdan Shaqiri completed his transfer between the two clubs, and Reds fans have wished him well with his new team.