After the World Heritage decision, an 83-year-old Scouser has a forceful answer for UNESCO.

After UNESCO removed Liverpool of its World Heritage status this week, an 83-year-old Scouser responded with a remarkable statement.

After a secret ballot, the heritage organization voted to remove Liverpool from the World Heritage list at its annual conference in China.

Concerns about projects in Liverpool’s north docks prompted the move, particularly Peel’s £5 billion Liverpool Waters project, though UNESCO has also objected to Everton’s approved plans for a £500 million stadium in Bramley Moore Dock in recent years.

It is unjust to remove Liverpool’s World Heritage title, but the city will thrive nonetheless.

While many people in Liverpool will be disappointed to see the designation revoked, many others believe that choosing between UNESCO and regeneration in the north docks area is a no-brainer.

This week, many people contacted The Washington Newsday, but one letter in particular jumped out.

Richard Fearnett, an 83-year-old Scouser who was born and reared in Liverpool and now resides in Southport, wrote it.

In a letter to political editor Liam Thorp, he described what he had seen in Liverpool throughout his life and criticized UNESCO’s decision.

“Well Liam, I have never responded to the media until today,” he wrote in a passionate letter.

“First and foremost, let me state that I am an 83-year-old Liverpool native.

“I’m sitting here, tears in my eyes, recalling my earliest recollections. Following the May Blitz, we were blasted out of our Fairfield home and had to escape.

“When the inhabitants of Liverpool and the surrounding areas returned to the flattened city and docks, they stood up and restored what they could.”

“Since that terrible time, we have been deprived of actual support to improve the general environment,” he continued.

“As a teenager, I worked on the overhead railway and, as a result of my apprenticeship, I saw and attended most docks, with the north end and Bootle being particularly badly hit.

“At long last, fantastic and exciting projects are in the works, and planning is bringing people back to the neighborhood.

“At that time, the city lost the cream of its youth, and it wasn’t until the.”

The summary comes to a close.

”