After the withdrawal, the US Embassy in Kabul will be decommissioned, and diplomats will be stationed in Qatar.

According to the Associated Press, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, will stay unoccupied for the time being following the US pullout since American diplomats will be located in Doha, Qatar.

Blinken revealed the embassy’s vacancy in Kabul after the Pentagon announced the US military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan after nearly two decades of operations. He stated that the US will continue to collaborate with neighboring countries to assist remaining Americans and Afghans in escaping.

Up to 200 Americans, as well as thousands of Afghans who were unable to leave by the end of the retreat, remain in Afghanistan. However, according to Blinken, the number of remaining Americans who wish to go is closer to 100.

“We will continue our unwavering efforts to assist Americans, foreign nationals, and Afghans who wish to leave Afghanistan,” Blinken stated. “We have no time limit on our commitment to them.”

As the final five US military transport planes flew out of Afghanistan, they left behind Americans and Afghans who were unable to leave and must now rely on the Taliban for permission to leave.

Once the Kabul airport reopens, Blinken said the US will work with Afghanistan’s neighbors to secure their exit, either by land or by charter flight.

Blinken stated, “We have no illusions that any of this will be simple or quick.”

In the last hours of the American evacuation mission, Marine General Frank McKenzie, the chief of US Central Command, told reporters that the US force was able to get as many as 1,500 Afghans out. However, the State Department will now have to cooperate with the Taliban to bring any more people out.

According to McKenzie, no civilians were left stranded at the airport, and none were on the last few military flights out. He claimed that the US military had the ability to evacuate Americans until just before the war ended, but that “none of them made it to the airport.”

McKenzie remarked, “There’s a lot of grief linked with this leaving.” “We didn’t get everyone out that we wanted to get out,” says the narrator. But I don’t think we could have gotten everyone out in that time if we had stayed another ten days. This is a condensed version of the information.