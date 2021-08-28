After the Wisconsin floods, a video shows a manhole cover popping off.

On Friday, a local Wisconsin news station shared video that conveyed the severity of the state’s recent floods by showing the moment a manhole cover on a street flies loose and water gushes out.

The footage was captured by someone on the scene and posted by ABC affiliate WBAY-TV in Green Bay. The video shows the manhole cover trembling, then popping off and releasing a geyser-like spray of water.

Menasha, a town roughly 30 miles from Green Bay, was the site of the strange occurrence. The footage was broadcast on WBAY’s website as well as on social media. Susan Boettcher was credited with the camera work.

Numerous thunderstorms blasted over the state on Thursday, and more storms are anticipated to continue through Friday night, posing a concern of flooding in several parts of Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

Storms are expected to bring high-speed winds and heavy rain. Parts of Wisconsin could see 1 to 4 inches of rain over the course of the night and into Friday.

WBAY’s top meteorologist, Steve Beylon, issued a warning about the poor weather that is still affecting the region. “We’re monitoring for another wave of storms late today,” he posted on Twitter. Severe weather is a possibility… Visitors to high school football games should download our First Alert Weather app to keep an eye on the radar and follow storms with us.”

Another wave of storms is expected later today. Severe weather is a possibility… Fans attending high school football games should download our First Alert Weather app to keep an eye on the radar and follow storms with us. #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/ILtHas9345 #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx

August 27, 2021 — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY)

According to WMTV, a joint NBC and CW affiliate in Madison, Wisconsin, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out overnight, especially in the state’s southern and central regions.

By next week, the weather prediction for Wisconsin is expected to improve, with Hurricane Ida expected to have little impact on the state.

Other sections of the country, meanwhile, are expected to be hit hard by Hurricane Ida. The storm arrived on the scene. This is a condensed version of the information.