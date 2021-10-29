After the window cleaner’s business dried up, he joined the EncroChat ring as ‘MajorFox.’

After revenue stopped up, a self-employed window cleaner became a “trusted” member of a large-scale drugs gang.

EncroChat communications between Simon Roberts, also known as ‘MajorFox’ and ‘FanaticFirm,’ and other members of the conspiracy indicated that he was entrusted with 8 kilograms of cocaine and £485,000 in cash on one occasion.

After pleading guilty to conspiracy to provide cocaine and heroin, Roberts, 57, appeared in Liverpool Crown Court for sentencing.

The court heard that details of the operation were exposed once the criminal groups’ encrypted EncroChat system was busted.

This revealed Roberts’ participation in the distribution of class A drugs, which included 11 kilograms of cocaine worth £385,000 and 3 kilograms of heroin for £54,000.

The amount of narcotics and cash delivered to Roberts, according to prosecutor Simon Christie, demonstrated that he was definitely a “hugely well-regarded” part of the drugs conspiracy.

Mr Christie continued, ” “Given the degree of access and control he was given over medicines, as well as the extremely huge sums of money involved, he was obviously very well trusted.

“In terms of both money and drugs, this was a really well-organized commercial organization.”

Defending attorney Peter Wilson claimed that Roberts had his own window-cleaning business, but that it was floundering and that the lockdown had put an end to it.

He stated, ” “There was a panic and a desperate need for cash. He was assisting his Alzheimer’s-affected mother.

“He regrets what he has done and the damage it has had on his family,” says the prosecutor.

Despite the large amounts of narcotics and cash involved, Mr Wilson claimed Roberts was not a “major player” in the conspiracy and that his function was more like “drop-offs” than “organization.”

Judge Recorder Richard Leiper QC said Roberts played a “major part” in the organization and operation during his sentencing.

“You didn’t have a supporting position,” he remarked, “but there wasn’t enough to show you had a starring role.”

The offenses were likewise described as “extremely heinous” by Judge Recorder Richard Leiper QC.

Roberts, of Greasby, Wirral’s Circular Drive, was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison.