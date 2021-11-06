After the Widow’s Dispute, Death Science claims it has a contract to use the vet’s body for education.

According to the Associated Press, the use of a man’s body for a public dissection for which tickets were sold has outraged his widow.

Death Science claimed to have purchased the body and staged a public dissection for educational purposes. According to the company, the body was utilized in its Cadaver Lab Class in compliance with contract language.

On October 17, a dissection took performed in Portland, Oregon. The Oddities & Curiosities Expo, which bills itself as a gathering for “fans of the strange, unique, and bizarre,” sold tickets. “We truly have something unusual for everyone at our events,” they continue. David Saunders, 98, a World War II and Korean War veteran from Baker, Louisiana, was identified by KING-TV in Seattle. Elsie Saunders, Saunders’ widow, was appalled at how her husband’s body was utilized.

She told The Advocate of Baton Rouge, “I have all this paperwork that states his corpse would be used for science—nothing about this commercialization of his death.”

According to a statement released by Death Science on Friday, the cadaver could be used for research, medicinal, and educational reasons thanks to a partnership with Med Ed Labs of Las Vegas.

“My intention was to offer an educational experience for anyone who want to understand more about human anatomy.” According to the Associated Press, Jeremy Ciliberto, who represented himself as the group’s “communications consultant,” stated, “We understand that this occurrence has caused unnecessary stress on the family and we regret for that.”

KING-TV referred to him as a creator of Death Science, despite his description as a communications consultant.

Death Science spent more than $10,000 for the cadaver, according to Ciliberto. According to the prepared statement, some 70 people paid $100 to $500 to witness the dissection, depending on whether they were doing so digitally or in person, the seat placement, and whether they were viewing for a full or half day.

Death Science did not reply to an AP request for comment on Friday, including an inquiry about whether it had previously hosted such workshops.

"Med Ed Labs provided the cadaver, as well as the anatomist (the person who taught/led the class), instruments, and equipment."