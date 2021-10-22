After the White House corrects Biden’s remarks, the Pentagon corrects the Defense Secretary on China and Taiwan.

Just hours after the White House scrambled to clarify comments made by President Joe Biden, who appeared to commit to the defense of Taipei if Beijing were to attack, the Pentagon has edited an incorrect reference by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to the number of understandings the US has reached with China and Taiwan.

The first apparent error occurred during a CNN town hall on Thursday evening, when Biden was answering questions. When asked about China, a university student asked, “What would you do militarily to stay up with them, and can you promise to safeguard Taiwan?” Biden replied, “Yes and yes.” An unambiguous vow to defend Taiwan would remove decades of strategic ambiguity in which the United States has neither affirmed nor denied its preparedness to assist Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.

After Biden went on to highlight the military might of the United States and his own experience with Chinese President Xi Jinping, anchor Anderson Cooper interjected, asking, “So you’re suggesting the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if China attacked?”

Biden stated, “Yes, we have a commitment to accomplish that.”

After that, a White House official swiftly produced a revised version of US policy that aligned with the more traditional viewpoint.

“The Taiwan Relations Act governs the United States’ defense relationship with Taiwan. We will stick to our commitments under the act, continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense, and reject any unilateral alterations to the status quo “According to the spokeswoman.

Biden’s remarks, as well as the unexpected pivot, sparked outrage and confusion on social media.

However, just hours later, during a summit of the US-led NATO Western military alliance in Brussels, Austin made an apparent blunder of his own while attempting to convey the US position on the vital topic.

“No one, definitely not President Biden, wants to see cross-strait issues come to blows, and there’s no reason why they should,” Austin added. “You’ve probably heard us say it before, and I’ll say it again. In accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Assurances, and the Six Communiqués, we remain committed to our One China Policy.” However, as. This is a condensed version of the information.