After the Waukesha Parade tragedy, baby strollers, wallets, and chairs were left behind.

Hundreds of baby strollers and chairs were collected by city officials, according to a video uploaded to Twitter by Kim Shine of WDJT-TV in Milwaukee.

"Following the #WaukeshaChristmasParade incident, these are some of the objects that were left behind. There are numerous chairs, shoes, tumblers, and a rucksack," according to the tweet. "You may pick them up today and tomorrow from 8-4:30pm at the Parks, Rec & Forestry Department – 1900 Aviation Dr."

@CBS58 #Waukesha

On Tuesday morning, the city of Waukesha sent out a tweet alerting locals to the abandoned goods.

“Several objects were left behind at the crime scene. Police will try to match objects with their owners [wallets, keys, and so on]. If the products do not have an identification number [chairs, for example], they will be available at the Park, Recreation, and Forestry Department, 1900 Aviation Dr, today and tomorrow from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m “According to the city.

The alleged driver of the SUV, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, was arrested on Monday, according to the Waukesha Police Department. He is accused with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, according to police, with more allegations pending.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said at a press conference on Monday that investigators believe Brooks acted alone and that the incident was unrelated to terrorism.

