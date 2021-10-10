After the warmest British summer on record, there’s little prospect of a white Christmas.

Bookmakers have lowered the odds of a Christmas Day ‘heatwave’ in the UK, which is expected to be the warmest December on record.

As speculators make early inquiries about the weather on December 25, the odds for a warm Christmas have been slashed from 3-1 to 6-4.

The Met Office defines a white Christmas as one snowfall falling within the 24 hours of December 25. Punters can normally wager on whether there will be a white Christmas.

However, it has been 11 years since there has been a white Christmas, and after Britain’s hottest summer on record, bettors expect December will be the same.

“If the latest odds are anything to go by, we could be in for a steamy Christmas this year,” warned Coral’s John Hill.

“We’ve cut the odds on this Christmas Day being the hottest we’ve ever had, so a lot of people might be thinking about having a BBQ for Christmas dinner this year.”

The Met Office predicts that October will be the hottest on record, thus Coral has set chances of 2-1 on it breaking all prior records.

Christmas Day specials markets are normally accessible from around November at the major bookies.