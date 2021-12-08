After the Walton jail’s heating system failed, inmates were forced to spend weeks in ‘freezing’ cells.

After the heating in a wing of HMP Liverpool failed, inmates have been sitting in “freezing” detention cells for roughly four weeks.

The circumstances on I Wing of the Victorian style jail on Hornby Road in Walton are so bad that inmates are reportedly borrowing layers of clothing from other inmates to remain warm.

The mother of a Wirral man serving an assault term in HMP Liverpool told The Washington Newsday that her son is in a particularly difficult circumstance since his cell window is broken, exposing him to the elements.

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “My son was moved to I Wing about eight weeks ago, but they discovered there was no heating around four weeks ago.

“To be warm, they have to stay in their jammies all day and borrow layers of clothing from others.

“They’ve inquired as to what’s going on, and the prison has stated that the heating system is damaged; nevertheless, I’m not sure how it can take four weeks to fix.

Her son’s cellmate, whom she characterized as a “older man,” was struggling since he only had a thin orange blanket until her son was able to obtain two more from prison authorities, according to the mother.

She stated, ” “I understand they’re there to be punished, and I’m fine with that. If he does something bad, I will never claim he does not deserve it; they all need to be punished.

“At the same time, they don’t deserve to be treated inhumanely; the fact that they’re in there is their punishment.”

The mother also claimed that her son had dropped about a stone since his transfer to I Wing because breakfast packages had not been provided on many occasions, though prison officials refuted that assertion.

“We are trying to immediately rectify heating difficulties at HMP Liverpool, and breakfast supplies are supplied to all detainees every day,” a Ministry of Justice official told The Washington Newsday.