After the wall of a children’s facility collapsed, the street was closed off.

Following a partial building collapse, a street was closed today.

Photos from the site show the damage to the side of the Kids in Bloom Nursery in West Derby, which was caused by poor weather and strong winds.

Three fire engines were dispatched to the incident on Almonds Green, according to a spokesperson for Merseyside Fire & Rescue.

Around 12.40 p.m., crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story commercial building partially collapsed.

Fire firefighters considered the area hazardous upon arrival and blocked off the street, confirming that the damaged property was vacant at the time, but a neighboring vehicle was injured by falling bricks.

At the scene, emergency personnel communicated with the building’s owner.

Merseyside Police were also called to the scene, and emergency services were dispatched at 1.53 p.m.

The facility used Twitter to inform parents of the situation, saying, “Strong winds have ripped away a wall of the nursery.”

“Everything should be fine for Monday, but please double-check social media.”

