After the vote on abortion rights, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Debbie Dingell argue on Capitol steps.

Representatives Pete Aguilar and Debbie Dingell of Michigan and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia were embroiled in a verbal altercation about abortion on the steps of the United States Capitol on Friday after Democrats passed the Women’s Health Protection Act.

“Try being a Christian and a life supporter!” Greene, a far-right Republican, can be seen ranting in several phone footage taken by reporters.

On Friday afternoon, CBS News congressional correspondent Zak Hudak posted a video of the event to his Twitter account. Greene’s staffer appears to have “filmed her on a mobile phone as she picked this fight,” he alleged.

After Democrats passed the Women’s Health Protection Act, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has a shouting confrontation with Reps. Pete Aguilar and Debbie Dingell.

twitter.com/YPyGrjQWQV

September 24, 2021 — Zak Hudak (@cbszak)

Greene used the word “evil” and said to the throng of Democrats assembled on the Capitol steps, “You should all be ashamed,” among other fragments of dialogue picked up.

Greene was standing close Aguilar, the vice-chair of the House Democratic Caucus, at the moment, and Aguilar noted that she was being “performative.”

Greene responded, “No, you’re a performer.”

Dingell then spoke out. “You should be ashamed for your lack of civility,” she responds to Greene.

“Killing a baby before it is born is an act of incivility. Greene retorted passionately, “It’s called murder.”

“How about that border down there?” says the narrator. Greene continued, “There is a lack of politeness.” “How about a lack of legislation or the failure to preserve our Constitution…”

Dingell stated, “We have a number of laws that we obey.” “You should put into practice what you learned in church: respect your neighbor!”

“Did you learn it in church? You’re kidding, right? Try being a Christian and a life supporter!” Greene retaliated.

“Try being a Christian and treating your coworkers with respect!” Dingell was the one who responded.

Representative Frank Pallone of New Jersey came to Dingell’s aid in an apparent attempt to assist her regain her equilibrium.

“Keep an eye on your step, woman. Greene said, “You’re going to fall down.” “Keep your cool.”

Greene went away, and Dingell and Pallone turned away from her.

Following the adoption of the Women’s Health Protection Act, Democrats gathered on the Capitol steps for a photo-op called “Build Back Better for Women.” The measure that was passed would codify. This is a condensed version of the information.