After the VMAs brawl, Conor McGregor labels Machine Gun Kelly a “Vanilla Boy Rapper.”

After the two were seen getting into an altercation at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Conor McGregor slammed Machine Gun Kelly.

On the red carpet at New York City’s Barclays Center, UFC fighter McGregor, 33, was photographed and video footage widely shared online swinging at Kelly, 31, before security staff held him back.

McGregor attempted to approach Kelly for a handshake before being forced back by the musician’s security, according to TMZ.

A enraged McGregor reportedly threw his drink at Kelly and his girlfriend, Megan Fox, according to video footage uploaded on Twitter, before their respective squads pulled them back and prevented things from developing further.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight immediately after the altercation, McGregor described Kelly, real name Colson Baker, as a “vanilla boy rapper.”

When queried about their relationship, the Irishman said, “Absolutely nothing.” I’m not sure. I’m not sure why he showed up. I’m not familiar with him.”

“Nothing happened to me,” he said, “I only face real fighters, those who actually fight, you know what I mean.” “I don’t battle small vanilla boy rappers,” he says. I’m not even familiar with the individual. I don’t know much about him other than the fact that he’s dating Megan Fox.”

There were also allegations that McGregor tried to acquire a photo with Kelly, but that assertion was refuted by a McGregor official.

The representative told The Independent, “Conor McGregor did not ask anyone for a picture, and he did not initiate this event.” “Except for the fact that he attended Conor’s fight in July, he has no knowledge of Machine Gun Kelly.”

Conor McGregor’s and Machine Gun Kelly’s agents have been approached for comment by this publication.

McGregor was all smiles as he presented an award to Justin Bieber during the star-studded awards ceremony, which he attended with partner Dee Devlin.

Kelly was also onstage with Travis Barker, playing his song “Papercuts.” The musicians were introduced to the stage by their partners, Fox and Kourtney Kardashian, who introduced them as “our future baby dads.”

