After the victim’s father booked his car, an Uber driver is accused of rapping a 13-year-old girl.

A 32-year-old Uber driver is accused of rapping a 13-year-old girl whose father hired him to take her to her mother’s house in Washington.

The incident occurred on Oct. 15, at 11 p.m., when the minor’s father ordered an Uber, which was driven by Mahdi Ibrahimi, to transport her to her mother’s house in Burien. The suspect allegedly urged the kid to transfer to the front seat of his Toyota RAV4 “within minutes” of getting her in the car.

The girl’s father took a screenshot of the travel details after booking the car and emailed it to his ex-wife so she knew when to expect their daughter’s arrival. The mother became concerned when the teen did not arrive home at the time shown on the screengrab.

After that, the mother observed a car parked on the side of the road. The car, which matched the description on the trip instructions, was several residences distant from the teen’s intended drop-off location.

When the mother beckoned for the driver to approach her home, she observed her daughter in the driver’s seat.

According to KOMO News, the King County Sheriff’s Office claimed, “This instantly disturbed (the mother) since she knew it was not customary for an Uber driver to have their passenger ride in the front seat.”

After the youngster told her mother that Ibrahimi “touched her” sexually immediately after leaving her father’s residence, she dialed 911.

According to The Seattle Times, the girl was then transferred to Seattle Children’s Hospital for a sexual assault assessment.

According to the authorities, the girl informed detectives that while they were on the freeway, the driver penetrated her with his finger. He then invited the youngster to “come along with him,” but she declined.

The girl’s father also told the cops that the girl’s destination on the Uber app had changed. His new location was 200 feet north of his ex-residence. wife’s The update was not made on the app, according to the father.

Ibrahimi told the investigator on Oct. 22 that the girl was crying and that he told her not to cry. “She stated something about her parents parting and that she had a dispute with her boyfriend,” he said. Ibrahimi also denied willingly touching the girl. According to court documents, he told investigators that the girl “forced him to put his hand inside of her pants.”

“He assaulted and took advantage of it.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.