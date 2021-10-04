After the victim fought back, the battered and wounded serial rapist’s mugshot was taken for the first time.

Serial rapist Reynhard Sinaga’s mugshot after one of his victims fought back.

When Sinaga was originally detained four years ago, he was assaulted and bruised in police custody.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the predator has two black eyes, bruising around his face, and bandages for his injuries when he looks directly at the camera.

Sinaga appears downtrodden, a far cry from the rap artist’s endless selfies for his social media profiles.

The image has now been broadcast for the first time, ahead of a BBC series called Catching a Predator, which examines the police investigation into Sinaga’s heinous acts.

Back in June 2017, filthy predator Sinaga was discovered in a pool of blood on the bathroom floor of his residence on Princess Street in Manchester city centre.

He had been battered so viciously by a teenager who had been enticed back to his flat that medics were concerned he had a brain bleed.

Sinaga was stretchered from his home, falling in and out of consciousness, and brought to Manchester Royal Infirmary by ambulance in a scene seen on CCTV.

He asked a nurse a disturbing inquiry when he eventually came around the next day, knowing the truth about his own atrocities.

“How did this happen? “Did I be raped?”

Sinaga, far from being the victim he claimed to be, is the most prolific rapist in British legal history, outnumbering even the legendary “black taxi rapist” John Worboys.

According to authorities, he has assaulted over 200 men and has done so with impunity for more than a decade.

To those who knew him, he was known as chatty’Rey,’ a Christian PhD student who attended Manchester and Leeds universities.

In reality, he is an obsessive rapist who enticed hundreds of men back to his city center flat, drugged them with GHB or GBL-laced beverages, and videotaped the crimes on two cellphones.

Sinaga has been described as a “narcissist and a psychopath” by one detective, and as a “very dangerous, clever, and deceptive guy who will never be safe to be freed” by the judge who sentenced him.

However, he had only been unmasked. “The summary has come to an end.”