After the verdict, William Kelly, a cop who was fired for Rittenhouse support, received $200,000.

Candace Owens, a political journalist, set up a Give Send Go contribution website for Lieutenant William Kelly on November 20, and it has raised nearly $230,000 as of this writing.

Kelly’s employment with the Norfolk Police Department was terminated in April 2020.

This happened when a data hack revealed he gave $25 to Rittenhouse’s defense fund anonymously.

Candace Owens took to Twitter last week to express her dissatisfaction with Bill Kelly’s firing and to unveil the contribution page.

She commented on November 20: “Today, I launched a fundraising campaign for Lt. Bill Kelly, a 17-year police veteran who was sacked in April after the heinous @guardian exposed that he had anonymously donated to Kyle Rittenhouse’s legal defense. Please spread the word and help!” She further claimed that the tremendous support caused her and her supporters to crash the Give Send Go website.

Owens described why she felt it was vital to donate for William Kelly on the donation website.

She emphasized his commitment to the police force and argued that his dismissal was unjustified.

She stated, ” “Kelly is a father of three and a 19-year veteran. It made no difference.

“He made the donation under the table so as not to draw notice to himself or the police force. It didn’t make a difference.

“William “Bill” Kelly has been surviving on his savings and his wife’s teacher pay since his discharge.

“In their off-duty time, all police officers have the right to discreetly support problems and organizations that they care about.

“Lt. Kelly was standing up for the truth in this situation. Kyle Rittenhouse is a complete noob. Lieutenant Kelly is in the same boat.” “I’ve gone over the findings of the internal inquiry into Lt. William Kelly’s case. Lt. Kelly’s actions, Chief Larry Boone and I have determined, are in violation of City and departmental standards “In April, Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer issued a statement.

The Washington Newsday has reached out to the Guardian and the Norfolk Police Department for comment.

After the murders of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, whom he shot on August 25, 2021, Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide.

