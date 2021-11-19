After the verdict, a brawl breaks out outside the court between protesters and Rittenhouse supporters.

Following the announcement that Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts by a jury after four days of deliberation, some persons gathered outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Wisconsin became emotional.

During a CNN interview with Jacob Blake’s family, one especially heated confrontation was taped. A Blake fan and a man with a “Free Kyle” banner had a brief argument about the trial’s fairness.

The sign-holding man was dubbed “ignorant” by the Blake fan, who said the verdict was only reached because of a “all-white jury.”

The man said he had previously stated that he would respect the court result “whatever,” while the woman claimed he was nervous prior to the announcement.

“She is incorrect. She is outspoken, but she is incorrect “He retorted.

The heated incident was captured on Twitter by Lisa Bennatan, a Fox News producer/writer.

All criminal charges against Rittenhouse, including first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, were dismissed.

In the summer of 2020, Jacob Blake, a Black man from Kenosha, was shot seven times by a police officer. The incident sparked a Black Lives Matter rally, during which Rittenhouse killed two people and shot three others.