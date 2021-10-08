After the USS Connecticut collided with an unknown object in the South China Sea, several American sailors were injured.

On Saturday, an attack submarine cruising in the South China Sea collided with an unknown undersea item, injuring US Navy soldiers.

Following the accident, the submarine, the USS Connecticut, is returning to port, according to USNI News. According to the news agency, 11 sailors suffered minor to moderate injuries.

“The USS Connecticut (SSN-22), a Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine, collided with an object while submerged in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region on Oct. 2. The crew’s safety is still the Navy’s primary priority. There are no injuries that are life-threatening “USNI News spoke with Captain Bill Clinton.

The submarine “remains in a safe and stable condition,” he added.

“The nuclear propulsion plant and areas aboard the USS Connecticut were not harmed and are fully operating. The extent of the submarine’s damage is still being assessed. The US Navy has made no appeal for help. The incident will be looked into “Added he.