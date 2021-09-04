After the US Open, Piers Morgan defends calling Naomi Osaka a “spoiled brat.”

Following her departure from the US Open on Friday and video of her slamming a racket, British journalist and commentator Piers Morgan defended dubbing tennis sensation Naomi Osaka a “spoiled brat.”

Osaka was defeated by Leylah Fernandez, an 18-year-old, and was visibly upset by the result, which forced her to withdraw from the competition. During the match, she smacked her racket on the ground and even flung it at one point.

Morgan took to Twitter early Saturday to provide a video from Business Insider sports reporter Meredith Cash of Osaka’s treatment of the racket and to defend his previous views.

“When I said Naomi Osaka might be a spoiled brat, people were furious.

Morgan tweeted, “Here she is continuously smashing up rackets as she loses in the US Open.”

“Then she sobbed again, threatening to leave. We’d term a guy tennis player who acted like this a spoiled brat,” he remarked.

Morgan sparked outrage in June when he called Osaka a “arrogant spoiled child” for refusing to speak to the media during the French Open.

Osaka had previously stated that she would not be speaking to the media due to mental health concerns, yet she was fined $15,000 for failing to attend a press conference. Morgan received a lot of reaction after criticizing her in a post for The Daily Mail.

Morgan also addressed accusations that he hadn’t branded other tennis players “brats” for similar actions on Saturday. Morgan’s failure to do so was deemed “strange” by one Twitter user.

Morgan responded, “Not strange, just untrue.” “I labeled [Novak] Djokovic a spoiled brat when he threw a similar racket-smashing rage during the Tokyo Olympics.”

Following her loss to Fernandez, Osaka announced that she would take a vacation from tennis during a sad post-match press conference.

“I feel like I’ve arrived at this time. This is a condensed version of the information.