After the United States withdrew, the Taliban turned their attention to new foes: women, art, and education.

After a month of huge evacuations, the Taliban has launched an attack on its own people.

It brings with it a well-deserved reputation for historical and cultural violence as it reclaims power after a two-decade absence. There have been reports of human rights violations and clear attempts to restrict citizens’ personal freedom.

Taliban repression focuses on three key areas: women, art, and education, as it has in the past.

Fereshteh Forough of Herat, Afghanistan, told This website, “It was devastating to watch the Taliban marching so effortlessly into a city that is a cultural centre, a city of poetry and culture.” “I couldn’t take it in. For at least a day, I was horrified and cried.”

Forough was born in Afghanistan during the Soviet occupation in 1985. She was a refugee for 16 years in neighboring nations. She returned to Afghanistan in 2002, a year after the first Taliban rule had crumbled under the weight of the US and its allies’ attack.

After witnessing personally the gender-based denial of education, she returned home and earned a master’s degree in Computer Science, went on to become a professor at Herat University, and created Code to Inspire, Afghanistan’s first coding school for women and girls.

The institution, which was established to encourage women’s independence in Afghanistan, is a clear reflection of recent development.

Since its inception a few years ago, the organization has educated over 350 young women, assisting them in the development of coding, web development, graphic design, and blockchain cryptocurrency abilities.

Forough said, “We had a number of stories of girls who came to school, graduated, got jobs, and then started generating money.” “The family contacted us to express their gratitude. They couldn’t believe that the family’s daughter could accomplish something that the family’s sons couldn’t.”

While the typical monthly salary in the region is between $150 and $200 (USD), she claims that other students have worked on projects that earned approximately $2,000 USD.

When the Taliban marched in on August 12, despite the school’s good impact, school administration was obliged to suspend instruction and end in-person classes.

"I was looking at the photographs of my school and what they've accomplished since 2015, thinking about all the girls that were coming to our," Forough said.