After the United Kingdom lifted its restrictions on South Africa, travel agencies report a surge in demand.

Following the United Kingdom’s announcement that the COVID-19 travel restrictions to South Africa will be lifted, travel agencies in the country are reporting an uptick in demand from British passengers.

The United Kingdom is South Africa’s most important tourism source outside of Africa, with over 400,000 British visitors per year. Due to the pandemic, this number has decreased to less than 10,000 so far this year, according to the Associated Press.

Following Britain’s declaration, one of South Africa’s largest travel firms struggled to keep up with the influx of bookings.

“We could notice a large rise on our online booking tools as well as our email enquiries and telephone calls this morning as soon as the information came through,” Andrew Stark, managing director of Flight Centre Travel Group, told the Associated Press. “It’s been a whirlwind.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

South Africa’s government, tourism businesses, and scientists had protested the decision to retain the country on the red list, prompting a series of meetings between the leaders of both countries and their respective health specialists.

Anyone who had spent the preceding 10 days in a country on the red list was not allowed to visit Britain, according to British regulations. Only British and Irish nationals or returning residents from South Africa or other red-list nations were allowed to enter, and they were subjected to a 10-day quarantine.

The laws also significantly limited British visitors visiting South Africa, since their government recommended that they “should not” travel to red-list nations and that if they did, they would face costly hotel quarantine stays upon their return home.

“A flurry of activity of South Africans wanting to travel to the United Kingdom and British people wanting to visit to South Africa,” said Rosemary Anderson, chairperson of hospitality group FEDHASA.

“We’re approaching summer, the UK is approaching autumn, and many British people haven’t been able to travel to sunny locations, so South Africa is a terrific option for them,” she explained.

South Africa’s tourism minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, praised the British decision, which comes just in time for the country’s peak tourism season, which begins near the end of the year.

"We are delighted to welcome our British visitors."