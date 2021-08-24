After the unfortunate incident, the family of a guy, 39, murdered in an East Lancs crash is “numb.”

The relatives of a man murdered after being hit by a car on East Lancashire Road said they are “numb” about his tragedy.

On Monday, August 23, about 5.30 p.m., Gareth Powell was killed when he was hit by a car near Haydock Island.

He was rushed to the hospital, but his death was verified by police.

READ MORE: A man was killed after he was hit by a car on East Lancashire Road.

“Gaz was a great, kind, humorous man who will be long lost by everyone who knew and loved him,” his family said in a statement.

“The horrible occurrence that took Gaz’s life has left us speechless. He enjoyed playing cricket and playing guitar, as well as spending time with his family, friends, and animals.

“His loving girlfriend Naomi, his mother Sandra, his father Maurice and stepmother Jayne, his eldest sister and brother-in-law Emma and Phil, his step-sister Claire and her husband Baz, his two step-brothers Jon and Dan and their families, as well as his two nieces Mel and Amelia, will all miss him terribly.

“All of his extended family, friends, and work colleagues will miss him tremendously.”

His family is being supported by specialist family liaison officers, and the crash is still being investigated.

The car’s driver pulled over to the side of the road and has been assisting police with their investigations.

“An investigation is ongoing after a man sadly died following a collision in Haydock, and we are anxious to speak to anyone with information,” said Roads Policing Inspector Carl McNulty.

“Please contact us if you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage from the Haydock Island area, as it may assist our investigations.”

Officers are now seeking for information, and anyone with information is asked to contact Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or tweet @MerPolCC with the reference number 21000587770.