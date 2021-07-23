After the unexpected trade, Ryan Reynolds delivers a message to the ex-Everton and Liverpool striker.

Ryan Reynolds, a former Everton and Liverpool player who is now a joint-owner of Wrexham A.F.C, has written a message to Paul Mullin, who signed with the Welsh side on Friday afternoon.

Mullin gained a big name in the English Football League’s lower levels last season when he won League Two’s top scorer award with 32 goals for Cambridge United.

After receiving interest from a number of prominent Football League clubs, the 26-year-old decided to sign a contract with Wrexham in the National League.

Mullin received a message from his new owners over social media after signing a contract with the National League club.

With stints at Everton and Liverpool academies, as well as a stint in Spain, the Litherland-born forward’s journey has been anything but smooth.

Mullin talked about the ups and downs of his career in an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday last November.

“I left Liverpool for Racing Santander, who were in La Liga at the time,” says the player.

Mullin recalls, “I went in for a trial in March.” “They asked me to return and sign, but they were already in administration by the time I arrived. Back to the drawing board it was.

“It was difficult, but it was just one of those things,” she says.

After re-entering the professional game after a stint in the English non-league system, the move to an ambitious National League side is the latest chapter in a heart-warming journey.

After missing out on the play-offs on the final day of the previous season, Wrexham have proved they are serious about the forthcoming National League season.

Following the £2 million investment from Hollywood stars Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, any Football League player would be enticed to be associated with Wrexham’s ambition in the future years.